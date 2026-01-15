UP: Man sentenced to 25 years' imprisonment for raping 13-year-old boy

Ballia (UP), Jan 15 (PTI) A special POCSO court here convicted a man of unnatural rape, assault and threat to kill a minor boy and sentenced him to 25 years in jail, a police officer said on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh said that the court of Special Judge Pratham Kant, hearing arguments from all parties, convicted Ajay Paswan alias Gudmudia on Wednesday and also imposed a fine of Rs 29,000.

According to the prosecution, a 13-year-old boy was playing in front of his house in a village in the Sahatwar police station area on the evening of October 12, 2023, when Paswan, a resident of Sahatwar town, took him to a secluded area and committed the crimes.

Based on a complaint filed by the boy's father, a case was registered against Paswan the next day under sections of the Indian Penal Code (unnatural rape, assault, and threatening to kill), as well as relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Following an investigation, the police filed a charge sheet against the accused in court. PTI COR KIS APL APL