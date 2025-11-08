UP: Man sentenced to 25 years of imprisonment for raping minor in Ballia

Ballia (UP), Nov 8 (PTI) A court here sentenced a man to 25 years of imprisonment in connection with the rape of an 11-year-old girl, an official said on Saturday.

Additional District Judge (POCSO) Pratham Kant also fined the convict Rs 35,000, he said.

According to the prosecution, on November 1, 2024, the girl’s uncle, Satwant Rajbhar (24), went to her home in a village under the Garhwar police station and then raped her.

Based on a complaint lodged by her grandmother, a case was registered against him under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

An investigation was launched into the matter, following which police filed a charge sheet against the accused in court, the prosecution further said.

Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh said that the judge held Satwant guilty and sentenced him to 25 years of imprisonment.