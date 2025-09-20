UP: Man sentenced to life for murdering his 3 daughters

Sant Kabir Nagar (UP), Sep 20 (PTI) A man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of his three minor daughters. His accomplice in the crime was also handed a similar sentence.

"District and Sessions Judge Mohan Lal Vishwakarma delivered the judgment on Saturday, also imposing a fine of Rs 35,000 on each of the accused," government advocate Vishal Srivastava said.

This conviction concludes a case that began on May 31, 2020.

The case was initiated based on a complaint filed by Sabira Khatoon, wife of the main accused, Sarfraz. In her application, she stated that her husband, Sarfraz, harboured a dislike for both her and their four daughters.

"On the day of the crime, Sarfraz and his friend, Niraj Maurya, took three of his daughters — Sana (7), Saba (4.5), and Shama (2.5) — on a motorcycle under the pretence of taking them for medical treatment. Instead, they allegedly threw the three young girls into the Saryu River near Birhalghat in the Dhanghata police station area before returning home without them," Srivastava stated.

When questioned by his wife, Sarfraz falsely claimed that criminals had kidnapped the girls. However, a police investigation revealed the truth, leading to the arrest of both Sarfraz and Niraj.

The case was registered under IPC Sections 302 (murder), 317 (exposure and abandonment of child), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence), and 120-B (criminal conspiracy).

During the trial, the prosecution presented nine witnesses, and the court found the accused guilty of the crime. PTI COR CDN MPL MPL