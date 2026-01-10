UP: Man sentenced to life for raping three-year-old girl in Jhansi

Jhansi (UP), Jan 9 (PTI) A local court has awarded a life sentence to a 23-year-old man along with a fine of about Rs 2 lakh for sexually assaulting a three-year-old girl, officials said on Friday.

According to special public prosecutor Vijay Singh Kushwaha, the convict lured the girl under the pretext of giving her food in December 2023.

The child's father filed a police complaint after he found that her daughter was missing.

“Upon inquiry, it was found that the convict, a resident of the same village, took away the girl. During a search, the girl was found in an alley in an unconscious and injured state," Kushwaha said.

Police arrested the convict and booked him under the relevant sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act.

On Friday, Special Judge Mohammed Niyaz Ahmad Ansari sentenced the man to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 2,11,000.

"In case the fine is not paid, the convict will serve an additional three years in jail," the court order said.