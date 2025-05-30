UP: Man sentenced to life for raping woman

Barabanki(UP), May 30 (PTI) A special court here has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for kidnapping and raping a 19-year-old woman in 2023.

Special Judge, SC-ST Court, Veena Narayan also imposed a fine of Rs 80,000 on the convict Salman on Thursday The court further ordered that Rs 40,000 from the fine amount be paid to the survivor as compensation, government counsel Kripa Shankar Tiwari said on Friday Police initially registered a case against Salman in December 2023 under IPC section 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing a woman to compel her to marry) and the SC/ST Act.

Additional charges were later added, including IPC sections 376 (rape), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 406 (criminal breach of trust), and relevant sections of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act. The chargesheet was subsequently filed in court.

During the trial, testimony of witnesses revealed that the accused had misled the victim by introducing himself as Sumit, concealing his true identity. PTI COR CDN DV DV