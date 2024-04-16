UP: Man sentenced to life imprisonment for killing 6-year-old boy for 'defiling' him

Mathura (UP), Apr 16 (PTI) A local court has sentenced a Madhya Pradesh resident to life imprisonment for killing a six-year-old child by slamming him on the road for "defiling" him while he was on his way to offer prayers.

Advertisment

The court of District Judge Ashish Garg imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on Omprakash, a resident of Bhind in Madhya Pradesh on Monday, the District government advocate Shivram Singh Tarkar said.

The court has directed that half of the fine amount should be given to Harpal Saini, the deceased’s father. If the convict fails to do so, he will face an additional five years of imprisonment, Tarkar said. Omprakash was sent to jail after sentencing.

The incident occurred on August 19, 2023, when the victim Ankit who was playing near his father’s cart in Radha Kund in Govardhan, Uttar Pradesh, touched Omprakash while he was on his way to perform prayers, Tarkar said.

Advertisment

Following this, Omprakash slammed Ankit on the road and killed him on the spot. When the crowd gathered, he told them that he had become “impure” after the child touched him. He was immediately handed over to the police, Tarkar said.

The police registered a case and filed a chargesheet in the court, he said.

The defence side in the case tried to prove that Omprakash was mentally ill. However, upon examination conducted by the mental health experts from Agra, he was found healthy, he added.

Based on the doctors' reports and testimony of the witnesses, Omprakash was found guilty on Monday, Tarkar added. PTI COR NAV HIG HIG