UP: Man sentenced to life imprisonment for killing father in 2022

Azamgarh (UP), Jun 13 (PTI) A court here on Friday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for bludgeoning his father to death for delay in bringing food.

Additional Sessions Judge Santosh Kumar Yadav convicted Babloo of killing his father Balkishan on August 17, 2022 and imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on him.

Assistant Government Counsel Vipin Kumar Giri said Balkishan, a mason from Jivili village, had gone to Jaunpur for work. Upon returning, he went to his son’s house with food around 10 pm.

"Babloo allegedly became enraged over the delay in bringing food and attacked his father with a stick and a brick, causing his death. He later disposed of the body in a pond," he said.

Following investigation, the police filed a chargesheet against Babloo.

"After hearing arguments from all sides, the court convicted Babloo for his father's murder and pronounced the life sentence along with the fine," Giri said. PTI COR CDN NB NB