UP: Man sentenced to life imprisonment for killing wife in 2017

Bijnor (UP), Oct 9 (PTI) A local court here has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for slitting his wife's throat and killing her in 2017, a government counsel said on Thursday.

Additional District Government Counsel (ADGC) Jitendra Pal Singh said the incident took place on December 17, 2017, in Hazratganj locality in Noorpur area, where Shabana (35) was found murdered at her home with her throat slit.

During investigation, police identified her husband, Atiq, as the main accused in the case.

According to Singh, Atig doubted Shabana's character.

After the trial, the First Additional District and Sessions Judge, Ram Avatar Yadav, on Wednesday found Atiq guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 10,000, Singh said.