UP: Man sentenced to life imprisonment for murder in Ballia

Ballia(UP), Oct 12 (PTI) A court here sentenced a man to life imprisonment in a two-year-old murder case, police said on Saturday.

The court of judge Amit Pal Singh also slapped a fine of Rs 20,000 on Satish Kumar for the murder of one Udaybhan, both from Khandwa village, they said.

The incident occurred on January 10, 2022, when Shivshankar reported that his son Udaybhan was attacked with a wooden stick by Satish Kumar. The attack resulted in Udaybhan's death during treatment in Mau, police said.

Following the complaint, a case was registered against Satish (32) under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. After a thorough investigation, the police filed a charge sheet against the accused, Superintendent of Police Vikrant Vir said.

"District Judge Amit Pal Singh, presiding over the case, found Satish guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment on Friday and a fine of twenty thousand rupees. The verdict was delivered after considering the arguments presented by both sides," the SP said.