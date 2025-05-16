UP: Man sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering wife over dowry

Muzaffarnagar (UP), May 16 (PTI) A fast track court here has sentenced a man to 10 years of imprisonment for murdering his wife over dowry, a government lawyer said on Friday.

Additional District Judge (Fast Track Court), Muzaffarnagar, Neha Garg also imposed a fine of Rs 35,000 on Ankur Jain after holding him guilty under sections 498A (Husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty ) and 304B (Dowry death) of the IPC and Dowry Prohibition Act.

The victim's mother-in-law was acquitted due to lack of evidence.

Government lawyer Arun Jawla said Sarika was strangulated to death over dowry demands on February 14, 2018.