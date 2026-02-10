UP: Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping 8-year-old girl

Sonbhadra (UP), Feb 10 (PTI) A court here on Tuesday sentenced a 30-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping a minor girl in 2022.

Additional District Judge (POCSO) Amit Veer Singh held Dev Shah guilty of raping an eight-year-old girl and sentenced him to life imprisonment. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on convict.

The court ordered that Rs 80,000 from the fine amount be given to the rape survivor, and in case of non-payment of the fine, the convict will have to serve an additional six months of imprisonment.

Government Advocate Neeraj Kumar Singh on Tuesday said that the victim's father, a resident of a village under Chopan police station area, filed a complaint on June 13, 2022, stating that on June 12 at around 4 pm, his daughter had gone out to play when Dev Shah raped her and threatened her not to tell anyone at home about the incident.

Dev Shah also asked the victim to tell her family that she was bitten by a dog. But when the father took the girl to a doctor, he was informed that his daughter was sexually assaulted.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case and, finding sufficient evidence, filed a charge sheet against the accused. PTI COR NAV NB NB