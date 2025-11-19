UP: Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping minor girl

Sonbhadra (UP), Nov 19 (PTI) A local court on Wednesday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping a four-year-old girl and also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him.

Additional Sessions Judge Amit Veer Singh awarded the sentence and fine to the convict.

According to government advocate Neeraj Kumar Singh, Brijesh Kumar Yadav alias Chhotu (23) took the girl from a village in Robertsganj police jurisdiction to a wheat field where the crime was committed on February 20.

The victim’s grandmother intervened after hearing the girl’s screams, causing the accused to flee.

The police registered a case the same day based on the complaint, completed the medical examination of the victim and subsequently filed a charge sheet against the accused.

After hearing both sides, the court found the accused guilty beyond doubt and passed the sentence of life imprisonment with a monetary penalty. PTI COR ABN NB