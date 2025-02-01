UP: Man sentenced to life in prison for 2021 murder of polytechnic student in Ballia

Ballia (UP), Feb 1 (PTI) A court here has sentenced a man to life in prison and imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 on him for the murder of a polytechnic student nearly three and a half years ago, officials said on Saturday.

According to prosecution, the body of Anshu (20), a first-year student from Kanpur, was found on the premises of Town Polytechnic College in the Bansdih Road area on May 23, 2021.

Based on a complaint from college spokesperson Vijay Kumar Sinha, a case of murder was registered against an unidentified person, an official said.

Investigations revealed Anshu's friend Rohit Singh killed her over a mutual dispute following which he was arrested, he said.

Additional District Judge (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Pratham Kant on Friday held Rohit guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 on him, Superintendent of Police Omvir Singh said. PTI COR NAV OZ OZ