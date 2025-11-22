UP: Man sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment for raping four-year-old in Mainpuri

Mainpuri (UP), Nov 22 (PTI) A court here has sentenced a man to rigorous life imprisonment for the rape of a four-year-old girl and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000, an official said on Saturday.

District Government Counsel (DGC) Pushpendra Singh Chauhan told PTI that the court of Additional District Judge (POCSO), Jeetendra Mishra, on Friday held Sandeep (24), a resident of Kanpur Dehat district, guilty and decided the quantum of the sentence.

In his verdict, the judge said that the fine amount would be given to the victim.

DGC Chauhan said Sandeep was staying in a village with his relatives, and on April 12, he lured the minor, a resident of the village, to a field and raped her.

The girl's father had filed a case against Sandeep.

Chauhan said that a medical examination was conducted, which confirmed the rape.

Following the investigation, the police filed a chargesheet against Sandeep for raping the four-year-old girl. PTI COR NAV PRK