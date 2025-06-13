UP: Man sentences to life imprisonment for raping minor

Bareilly (UP), Jun 13 (PTI) A local court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping a four-year-old girl in 2023.

Special Judge, POCSO, Devashish Pandey, on Thursday found Rishipal Singh guilty of raping the minor girl and imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on him.

Special Public Prosecutor Rajiv Tiwari said on Friday that the incident occurred on November 11, 2023, in a village within the Aonla police station area of the district.

The survivor's father had lodged an FIR against Singh, stating that the minor was playing with other children near a pond in the village when the accused lured her to an orchard and raped her.

The accused was subsequently handed over to police.