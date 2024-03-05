UP: Man sets himself ablaze outside SP's office in Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur (UP), Mar 5 (PTI) A 45-year-old man sustained injuries when he set himself afire outside the office of the Superintendent of Police here on Monday as he was upset over alleged police inaction over his complaint related to a vehicle dispute.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav attacked the Uttar Pradesh government over the incident and shared a video on X where Tahir Ali (45), a resident of Khant, is seen engulfed in flames outside the office premises while police personnel and others try to douse the fire.

Ali sustained burn injuries on his leg and was admitted to a hospital where his condition was stated to be stable, officials said.

According to police, he had a dispute with Umesh Tiwari over the sale of two goods vehicles.

Ali said that his two vehicles were taken away by Tiwari, from whom he had taken some money. He claimed the police were not taking action in his case despite his complaint.

Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena said that Tahir Ali and Umesh Tiwari are acquaintances and have business relations.

Tahir Ali's dispute with Umesh Tiwari regarding the ownership of two small loader vehicles is before the court. On the orders of the court, cases have also been registered in Sadar Bazaar and a probe is on in the matter, he said.

He said that this entire matter is being investigated by a team led by Additional SP City Sanjay Kumar.

After the investigation, legal action will be taken against the guilty person, he said.

SP chief Yadav demanded the registration of a case of abetment of suicide.

In a post on X, he said, "In Shahjahanpur, the young man who was upset as his report of theft of pickup vehicle was not registered set himself on fire in front of the SP office, should be given the best medical care immediately." "A case of abetment to suicide should be registered against those responsible for it and the strictest possible action should be taken.

"Even when the FIRs are so few, the NCRB report shows such a poor state of law and order in Uttar Pradesh. If every crime is reported, then the so-called 'Amritkal' in Uttar Pradesh would immolate itself out of shame," he said, targeting the BJP government. PTI CORR ABN ABN RT RT