UP: Man sets himself afire over land dispute with local police station

Balrampur (UP): Upset over a land dispute with a local police station, a man set himself on fire outside the building here on Tuesday, police said.

Advertisment

The incident took place in front of Godas Bujurg police station, they said.

According to locals, Ram Bujharath (35) had some land alongside the police station on which a court case was also pending.

As some construction work of the police station started on the disputed land, Dubaha village resident Bujharath became upset over this. He reached the police station and set himself afire, police said.

Advertisment

He was rushed to a hospital from where he was referred to Bahraich for better treatment. Bujharath’s condition was stated to be serious.

Taking note of the incident, District Magistrate Arvind Kumar Singh said a magisterial probe has been ordered into the matter.

"How and why construction work started on the disputed land will be probed and action will be taken as per the inquiry report," he said.