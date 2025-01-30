UP man sets self, woman ablaze after her marriage got fixed with another man

Pratapgarh (UP), Jan 30 (PTI) A 29-year-old man set himself and his partner ablaze after her wedding was fixed with another man in the Kohndour area here, police said.

The woman succumbed to her injuries while the man is in hospital, they said.

Vikas Kumar Yadav of Chandoka allegedly ignited a fire after pouring petrol on himself and Neelu Yadav (22) of Laulipokhta Kham.

"Preliminary investigations suggest that Vikas Yadav committed the act. The two were reportedly in a relationship but Neelu Yadav's wedding was scheduled for March 2nd," Deputy Superintendent of Police Shivnarayan Vaish said that.

"Vikas Yadav allegedly called her to the farm and, with the intention of suicide, poured petrol on both of them before setting it alight. Vikas Yadav is currently unable to provide a statement due to his injuries," said the officer.

While Neelu Yadav died at the scene due to severe burns, Vikas Yadav also sustained serious burns and has been admitted to a medical college for treatment.

The scene has been inspected and a field unit has been dispatched to collect forensic evidence.