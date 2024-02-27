Advertisment
UP: Man shoots at wife, brother suspecting them of being in relationship; woman dies on spot

Representative image

Saharanpur (UP): A man shot at his wife and brother here on Tuesday, suspecting them of being in a relationship. The woman died on the spot, police said.

The man first shot his wife in the head and later went and opened fire on his brother, they said.

The accused's brother is undergoing treatment at a hospital where his condition was said to be critical, police said.

The woman was living with her parents for some time after a dispute with her husband, police said.

Additional SP (city) Abhimanyu Manglik said that the accused suspected that his wife and his younger brother were in a relationship. Police is trying to nab the accused who is absconding, he said. 

