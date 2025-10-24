UP: Man shoots dead son, injures daughter-in-law over property dispute in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar, Oct 24 (PTI) A 42-year-old man was shot dead while his wife was injured after his father allegedly opened fire during a heated argument over property dispute here, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in Bhokahedi town in the Bhopa area on Thursday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanjay Kumar said that the accused, Brijveer (65), has been arrested and his licensed firearm used in the crime has been seized.

Preliminary investigation suggests that a long-standing family dispute triggered the incident, the officer said.

According to locals, Robin Sahrawat (42) had frequent quarrels with his father over property. It is alleged that Robin was planning to sell agricultural land against his father's wishes.

On Thursday morning, the disagreement escalated into a heated argument, during which Brijveer allegedly brought out his gun and opened fire on his son and daughter-in-law, police said.

Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared Robin dead, while his wife Ravita (40) is in critical condition, police said.

Police teams, led by the SSP, reached the spot after the incident and launched a detailed investigation.