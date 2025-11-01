UP: Man shoots father dead over family dispute, then kills self

Mathura (UP), Nov 1 (PTI) A 47-year-old man has killed his father before killing himself in Mathura's Gaura Nagar colony, a police official said on Saturday.

Suresh Chandra (76) on Friday had an argument with his son Naresh, leading the latter to shoot his father dead with his licensed pistol and then kill himself by shooting himself in the head, Circle Officer Sadar Sandeep Kumar Singh said.

Prima facie investigation points towards family dispute being the reason behind this incident, Superintendent of Police (City) Rajiv Kumar Singh said.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination, police said and added that the matter is being examined. PTI COR NAV AMJ AMJ