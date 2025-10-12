UP: Man shoots self dead after killing wife over infidelity suspicion

Kanpur (UP), Oct 12 (PTI) A man allegedly shot his wife dead over suspicion of infidelity and later committing suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district, police said on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Mukesh Nishad (32) and his wife Gudia Devi (26), they said.

According to the police, Mukesh, who worked in Delhi, had returned to his village a week ago. Upon his return, he reportedly learned of his wife's alleged affair with a neighbour, which led to repeated quarrels between the couple.

On Saturday night, a heated argument between them turned violent. In a fit of rage, Mukesh allegedly shot his wife in the neck and then used the same country-made pistol to shoot himself, SHO Hanuman Pratap Singh Suryavanshi said.

Their three young daughters and parents, who were asleep in another room, woke up to the sound of gunfire and raised an alarm. Villagers rushed to the spot and found the couple lying in a pool of blood and informed the police.

"A country-made pistol was recovered from the scene and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem," Additional SP Mahendra Pal Singh said.

A forensic field unit was called to collect evidence.

Locals told police that rumours about Gudia's alleged relationship had been circulating in the area, leaving Mukesh distressed.

Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation. PTI COR CDN NB NB