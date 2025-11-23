UP: Man shot dead, brother injured after dispute between children escalates; 2 arrested

Pratapgarh (UP), Nov 23 (PTI) A 22-year-old man was shot dead and his elder brother sustained serious injuries after a quarrel between children allegedly escalated into violence here, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred late Saturday night in Tajpur Sariyawan village under the Kunda police station, about 70 kilometres from the district headquarters.

A dispute broke out between the children of two neighbouring families around 10.30 pm, following which Tanveer and his associates allegedly opened fire at brothers Furkan (22) and Ehtesham alias Guddu (25), Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Brijnandan Rai said.

Both sustained gunshot injuries and were rushed to the community health centre in Kunda, where doctors declared Furkan dead.

Ehtesham, who was critically injured, was referred to SRN Hospital in Prayagraj after initial treatment, the ASP said.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by the victims' family, the police registered an FIR against four people on charges including murder.

Two accused, brothers Tanveer and Sohrab, have been arrested, and a licensed 12-bore double-barrel gun along with cartridges has been recovered from them, police said.

Efforts are on to trace the remaining accused.

The body of the victim has been sent for post-mortem, officials added.