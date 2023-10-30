UP man shot dead by terrorists in J-K's Pulwama district

Srinagar, Oct 30 (PTI) A man from Uttar Pradesh died of injuries after being shot at by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday, officials said.

Mukesh Singh was shot at in Rajpora area of Pulwama district around 12.45 pm, they said.

This was the second terror attack in the Kashmir Valley in the past 24 hours. Militants had shot at and critically injured a police officer in Eidgah area of Srinagar.

Inspector Masroor Ahmad Wani was shot thrice while he was playing cricket with locals at the Eidgah ground. PTI MIJ MIJ NSD NSD