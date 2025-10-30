UP: Man shot dead by unidentified assailants in Shamli

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 30 (PTI) A 26-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Shamli district on Thursday evening, police said.

The victim, identified as Manish Kumar, was attacked near a garden at Kheda Bhau village under Jhinjhana police station limits, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh told reporters that following the information about the incident, the police rushed to the spot and found Kumar with bullet injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and an investigation is underway, the officer said.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened in the village and additional police personnel have been deployed as a precautionary measure. PTI COR KIS KSS KSS