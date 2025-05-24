UP: Man shot dead during marriage procession in Shahjahanpur over alleged love affair

Shahjahanpur: A 32-year-old man, who came to attend a marriage function in Shahjahanpur district, has been shot dead over an alleged love affair, police said on Saturday.

SP Rajesh Dwivedi told PTI that Amit Trivedi (32) from Lakhimpur Kheri district came to attend the marriage ceremony from the bride's side at Jeba Mukundpur village under the Nigohi police station limits.

During the wedding procession on Friday night, Trivedi’s body with gunshot wound was found on a road outside the village, the SP said.

People known to Trivedi told police that his in-laws were from Jeba Mukundpur, while his wife died around 2-3 years ago.

Trivedi was allegedly into a relationship with a woman from his in-laws’ family, which might have led to the fatal shooting, the officer said.

Police have registered a case against two accused persons – Abhishek and Aman – based on a complaint lodged by Trivedi’s uncle.

Abhishek is the cousin of Trivedi’s late wife, the locals said.

The accused duo have been absconding since the incident, the SP said.