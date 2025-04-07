UP man shot dead for refusing to withdraw murder case testimony; 5 booked

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Apr 7 (PTI) A 35-year-old murder case witness was shot dead in Bijopura village here, police said on Monday.

Salman was a key witness in his brother's murder case, pending in a Meerut court, Circle Officer Devwrat Bajpai told reporters.

Police identified the key accused as Irfan.

He and four of his associates — Kaliya, Mohammad Ali, Naimuddin, and Fazil — all Meerut natives – have been booked in Salman's murder.

All five are currently absconding, the officer said.

According to a complaint lodged by the victim's brother, Naushad, the accused had been pressuring Salman to withdraw as a witness in the case of murder of their brother Zaid, who was killed four years ago in Meerut.

On Saturday, Salman was taken to a forest area in Bijopura village, where he was shot, police said.

His bullet-riddled body was identified on Sunday, they said. PTI COR ABN ABN VN VN