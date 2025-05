Muzaffarnagar (UP), May 26 (PTI) A 60-year-old man was shot dead during a clash between two groups, a police official said on Monday.

The clash took place on Sunday night in Bhumma village and three people have been arrested.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Aditya Bansal told reporters on Monday that the deceased has been identified as Mahkar Singh.

Security has been tightened in the village and additional police force has been deployed as a precautionary measure.