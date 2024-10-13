UP: Man shot dead in fight over music during Durga idol immersion

Bahraich (UP), Oct 13 (PTI) A 22-year-old youth died of a gunshot wound he suffered Sunday during a communal face-off in a village here over playing of music during a procession.

Around half dozen more people were injured in the stone pelting and firing, they said.

The violence was denounced by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who said the guilty will not be spared.

The incident took place when the procession was passing through Mansoor village's Mahrajganj Bazar carrying an idol of Goddess Durga for immersion.

Ram Gopal Mishra, a native of Rehua Mansoor village, who was walking with the group, was shot.

He was rushed to a hospital where he died during treatment, one of his family members said.

The area was fraught with communal tension after the killing. Similar processions were cancelled in Fakharpur town and some other places.

Adityanath, however, directed administration, "Idol immersion must continue. Communicate with religious organisations and get the idol immersion done on time." He also directed police to deploy manpower at the sites of immersion.

