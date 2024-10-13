UP: Man shot dead in fight over music during religious procession

Bahraich (UP), Oct 13 (PTI) A 22-year-old youth died of a gunshot wound he suffered Sunday during a communal face-off in a village here over playing of music during a procession.

Around half dozen more people were injured in the stone pelting and firing, they said.

The incident took place when the procession was passing through Mansoor village's Mahrajganj Bazar carrying an idol of Goddess Durga for immersion.

Ram Gopal Mishra, a native of Rehua Mansoor village, who was walking in the procession, was shot.

He was rushed to a hospital where he died during treatment, one of his family members said.

The area was animated with communal tension after the killing. Similar processions were cancelled in Fakharpur town and some other places.

Police was deployed in the area and some senior administrative and police officers were present at the crime scene. PTI COR ABN ABN VN VN