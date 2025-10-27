UP: Man shot dead in Mau

Mau (UP), October 27 (PTI) A 40-year-old man was shot dead by some unidentified assailants in Uttar Pradesh's Mau district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Pirua village on Sunday when the victim, identified as Rajesh Singh alias Mantu Singh, was returning home after buying fruits for Chhath Puja.

Near the Kazha Bandha market, some unidentified attackers fired at him before fleeing the spot, the police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Anup Kumar said the victim sustained three gunshot injuries.

Locals found Singh seriously injured around 6 pm and rushed him to the district hospital, where he succumbed to injuries, an official said.

According to police records, Singh had a criminal background, facing several cases related to assault, threats, fraud, and attempted murder. Earlier, he was also accused of assaulting a sub-inspector during a family dispute.

"Multiple teams have been formed and a detailed probe is underway. The body has been sent for postmortem," he said.