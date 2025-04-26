UP: Man shot dead in ‘revenge killing’

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Apr 26 (PTI) A 21-year-old man was shot dead in Jaroda village in what police are calling a “revenge killing”.

Shambhu, the father of the victim, has alleged Manish (22), along with three others, killed his son Rahul on Thursday night over a long-standing enmity, the police said According to the police, the root of this feud dates back to 2021 when Manish's mother was allegedly shot dead by Rahul and others after she protested against eve-teasing.

Circle Officer Rupali Rao informed reporters that a murder case has been registered against Manish and his three associates -- Ravi, Vinit, and Behru.

Police have arrested Manish, who has reportedly confessed to the crime, stating that Rahul's killing was in retaliation for Rahul's alleged involvement in the murder of his mother in 2021, the CO said. PTI COR CDN NB