UP: Man shot dead outside Shahjahanpur home

Shahjahanpur (UP), Feb 17 (PTI) A man was shot dead outside his house by unknown assailants in Paraur police station area, officials said on Saturday.

Police said the victim died on the spot after being shot thrice by the attackers. Police have sent the body for post-mortem examination and initiated an investigation.

Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena said, "One Rajvir (38) of Talikapur village was shot dead by unknown assailants on Friday night. Rajvir used to assist people in getting loan from banks." "Family members of the deceased have not accused anyone for the incident. The matter is being probed," the SP said.