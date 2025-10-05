UP: Man shot dead over 14-year-old enmity; accused absconding

Shamli (UP), Oct 5 (PTI) A 45-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by a youth in an apparent act of revenge for his father's murder 14 years ago in Manglora village, police said on Sunday.

According to police, the victim, identified as Jaivir, was returning home from his fields on Saturday evening when the accused, Rahul (30), allegedly opened fire on him, killing him on the spot.

Additional Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh told reporters that a case has been registered against Rahul, who is absconding.

Meanwhile, the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Security has been tightened in the area, and additional police personnel have been deployed as a precautionary measure, the officer added.

According to the complaint lodged by the victim's family, Jaivir's killing was a fallout of an old enmity. Rahul's father, Brijpal, was murdered by Jaivir in 2011, for which he had served an 11-year jail term. Jaivir had been living in the village for the past three years after his release from prison.

Police said efforts are on to trace and arrest the accused.