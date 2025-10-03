UP: Man shot dead over jealousy, property dispute in Mathura

Mathura (UP), Oct 3 (PTI) A 26-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified assailants with police suspecting that the attack stemmed from jealousy and property dispute, officials said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday night after the victim, Ajit, was allegedly called to the flyover leading to Goverdhan bridge in the Chhata area.

He died on en route to the hospital, police said.

Superintendet of Police (SP) (Rural) Suresh Chandra Rawat said preliminary investigation suggests that the motive behind the murder stemmed from jealousy and a family dispute over property.

"The victim's father had recently sold his land for approximately 1.5 crore rupees. Ajit then purchased a car from that money, which created tension and arguments with fellow locals of the village," Rawat said.

He said that a villager also allegedly confronted the victim asking "Why do you show off in front of me?" A complaint lodged by Ajit's father named four villagers against who a case has been registered at the Chhata police station.

The SP confirmed that police have taken nine people into custody for questioning and further investigation is underway.