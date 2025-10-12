UP: Man shot dead over monetary dispute in Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr (UP), Oct 12 (PTI) A man was shot dead and another sustained a bullet injury here in a village after they were allegedly fired at by a group of people over a monetary dispute, police said on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police (City) Shankar Prasad said the incident took place in Khanpur village on Saturday night, where Sonu Sharma (30) was shot dead, while his companion Bunty sustained an injury.

Bunty was rushed to the district hospital, where he is undergoing treatment and is said to be out of danger, he added.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Sonu Sharma and Bunty were returning from Kakod to Khanpur when they were ambushed by a man, his brother and son, and two others, the officer said, adding that the accused allegedly opened fire, killing Sonu on the spot and injuring Bunty.

Police said the attack appears to have stemmed from a monetary dispute between the two parties. The body has been sent for postmortem examination.

A case is being registered based on a complaint filed by the victim's family, and police teams have been deployed to trace and arrest the accused, the official added. PTI COR CDN ARB SKY SKY