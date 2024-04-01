UP: Man shot dead over old rivalry in Ganganagar, accused caught after encounter with cops

Prayagraj (UP), Apr 1 (PTI) A man was allegedly shot dead by another man following an argument between them in Uttar Pradesh’s Ganganagar district, police said on Monday.

Advertisment

The accused was arrested on Monday following a police encounter, in which he was shot in the leg in retaliatory firing and was taken to a hospital for treatment, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Ganganagar) Abhishek Bharti said Sandeep Pal (27) was shot dead by Arsh alias Bulla in Gaddopur village on Sunday night. The alleged murder was carried out due to an old rivalry, he said.

According to police, Pal went to a shop outside Gaddopur with a friend on Sunday night when he saw Bulla, a resident from Rudapur village.

Advertisment

The two, who knew each other from before, had an argument, following which Bulla allegedly shot at Pal, they said.

Pal was first taken to a private hospital in Phaphamau but due to his critical condition, doctors referred him to SRN Hospital, where he was declared dead, police said.

Bharti said a case was registered in the matter on the complaint of Pal's brother Ranjit Pal and police formed five teams to probe the incident.

In the early hours on Monday morning, during police checking in Phaphamau, a person riding a motorcycle opened fire at them, the DCP said.

The DCP said police retaliated in self-defence and shot the person, later identified as Bulla, in the leg. He was taken to SRN Hospital for treatment and further action is being taken, he said. PTI RAJ NAV BHJ BHJ SKY SKY