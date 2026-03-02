UP: Man shot dead over old rivalry in Pratapgarh, suspect detained

Pratapgarh (UP), Mar 2 (PTI) A 52-year-old man was allegedly shot dead here on Monday over an old enmity, police said.

Police has detained a suspect in connection with the incident.

Additional Superintendent of Police (East) Shailendra Lal said Mohammad Salim, from Ramnagar village, was shot at while returning home after visiting his fields.

"Upon receiving information, a police team reached the spot and rushed the injured to a local hospital, where doctors declared him dead," the officer said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, he added.

According to police, there has been a longstanding rivalry between the families of Salim and Khalil for nearly three decades.

Police have detained a suspect in connection with the incident and are questioning him, the officer said, adding that further investigation is underway.