UP man slapped with NSA for 'misusing' bail, trying to disturb public order

Bulandshahr (UP), Jan 21 (PTI) The stringent National Security Act was slapped against a person in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr for allegedly "misusing" the bail granted to him and trying to disturb public order, a senior police official said on Tuesday.

Police said Imran from Shikarpur, Bulandshahr was arrested for allegedly posting a video of him burning the Quran on September 1, 2024. They said the video was widely circulated online and disturbed public order.

After he got bail, Imran allegedly posted a video in which he said that he burnt the religious book due to "pressure from people of other religions".

The National Security Act (NSA) was then slapped against him on January 16, police said.

Bulandshahr Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shlok Kumar told PTI, "The first video, which he uploaded on social media significantly disturbed the public order. And, then after coming out from jail after two months, he posted another video." "He misused the bail granted to him and again tried to disturb public order, following which the NSA was imposed on him," he said. PTI COR NAV SKY SKY