UP man slits relative's throat over suspected affair with wife

Gonda (UP), Oct 5 (PTI) A 45-year-old man was killed here by his brother-in-law over suspicion he was having an affair with his wife, police said on Saturday.

The victim, Lalji, a Gonda native, had been living with his brother-in-law Kania – his wife's sister's husband — for the last four to five days in adjacent Balrampur district, Circle Officer (Sadar) Shilpa Verma said.

On Friday evening, Kania took Lalji out, had liquor with him, and slit his throat with a knife, she said.

The ensuing commotion drew the attention of the passersby, who rushed him to the district hospital in Balrampur, where he was declared dead.

CO Verma said a case was filed against Kania on the complaint of Lalji's son.

She said Kania suspected his wife was having an affair with Lalji and would meet him every time she would visit her maternal home.

Lalji's body was sent for post mortem, Itiyathok Kotwali Dehat Police Station SHO Durgesh Singh said.