UP man slits teen daughter's throat to frame neighbours over land dispute, arrested

Gorkahpur (UP), Nov 13 (PIT) A man allegedly slit the throat of his teen daughter, the youngest of his four children, in neighbouring Kushinagar district to frame his neighbours for the murder over a land dispute with them, police said on Wednesday.

Jaynarayan Singh was arrested on Tuesday night, nearly two weeks after he killed his 16-year-old daughter.

On the night of November 1 in Nebua Naurangia village Priya Singh, a class 10 student was killed. His father alleged in his initial complaint that intruders entered their home in Nauka Tola, attacked his daughter while she was asleep and when he tried to defend her, he sustained wounds on both his hands, they said.

The rest of the family had been away for Chhath Puja, leaving only the father and the daughter at home that night, police said.

During interrogation, Jaynarayan confessed to the murder, and said that he staged the incident to frame his neighbours due to a longstanding property dispute. He was arrested after his confession, Additional SP Ritesh Kumar Singh said. PTI COR ABN ABN SKY SKY