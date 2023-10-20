UP: Man slits wife's throat during sleep in Meerut

Meerut (UP), Oct 20 (PTI) A man allegedly slit his wife's throat during sleep in their Tarapuri area house here, police said on Friday.

Fifty-year-old Tasleem's body was found soaked in blood this morning on the cot after which the family informed the police. Police said efforts are being made to arrest Israr (54), the husband.

According to the complaint filed by Tasleem's son, Israr allegedly murdered his wife Tasleem while she was sleeping at their home by slitting her throat, Lisari Gate SHO Jitendra Singh said.

Other family members were sleeping in another room at the time of the incident, he said.

According to the investigation so far, police said Israr was suspicious about Tasleem being in another relationship, and both used to have frequent fights on the issue.

Police said there was a fight between the couple on the same issue on the night of the incident also. The couple had been married for 35 years, Singh said.

The SHO said that the police reached the spot on receiving information about Tasleem's death, took possession of her body, and sent it for post-mortem. Further investigations in the matter are underway, he added. PTI COR SAB AS SKY SKY