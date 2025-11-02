UP: Man stabbed to death by sister's lover for objecting to their relationship in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (UP), Nov 2 (PTI) A man was stabbed to death here allegedly by his sister's lover for objecting to their relationship, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday night near the old bus stand when Sunil Yadav (20) allegedly assaulted Piyush (24), who succumbed to his injuries at a nearby hospital, a senior police officer said.

Upon receiving information from the hospital, police arrested Yadav on Saturday night, the officer said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem.

According to police, Yadav was reportedly in a relationship with the 21-year-old sister of Piyush, which the latter opposed several times. PTI COR NAV SHS ARI ARI