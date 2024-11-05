UP: Man stabbed to death in Kushinagar over harassment complaint

Gorakhpur (UP), Nov 5 (PTI) A 42-year-old man was stabbed to death in a village in adjoining Kushinagar district when he was on his way to file a complaint against local youths for harassment, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, Satish Yadav was allegedly attacked by Satyam Tiwari and Shivam Tiwari, while he was going to the police station with his elder brother, Vijay, to report repeated harassment of his niece by the accused.

An FIR was registered at Kasya Police Station against the two Tiwari brothers, as well as their father, Anand Tiwari, based on Vijay Yadav's complaint.

Anand Tiwari has been taken into custody, while Satyam and Shivam are still at large, an officer said.

Kushinagar Additional Superintendent of Police Ritesh Kumar Singh said efforts are on to apprehend the accused.

"My brother will never come back, but I want the culprits to receive severe punishment so that we get justice," Vijay Yadav said.

According to family members, Satish is survived by three young children, Anushka, 12, Kritika, 10, and an 18-month-old Yuvraj. He ran a fertilizer shop.

His niece, who was allegedly repeatedly harassed by Satyam Tiwari while commuting to and from school, had earlier told her family about the troubling incidents.

Despite Vijay's earlier attempts to confront Satyam to resolve the issue, the harassment continued, prompting the brothers to seek police intervention, police said. PTI COR AR KIS VN VN