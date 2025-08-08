UP: Man stabbed to death in Shamli; wife held

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Aug 8 (PTI) A man was allegedly stabbed to death in Shamli district by a man who was in a relationship with his wife, officials said on Friday.

Three people, including the wife and the man she was in a relationship with, were arrested for the murder on Thursday night, they said.

Police said they initially filed a case based on the allegation of the woman, Mafreen, that some robbers killed her husband, Shahnawaz, on Khurgan road. Superintendent of Police Ram Sevak Gautam on Friday told reporters that Shahnawaz's cousin, Tasawer (25), his friend Shoaib (22) and Mafreen (26) were found involved in the murder.

During interrogation, police found that Mafreen was in a relationship with Tasawer and that Shahnawaz opposed it.

In her complaint to the police, Mafreen alleged that some miscreants stabbed her husband to death on Khugan road on Thursday.

Police added that the body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem. PTI COR NAV SKY SKY