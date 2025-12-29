UP: Man stabs brother-in-law dead during altercation at birthday party; arrested

Meerut (UP), Dec 29 (PTI) A man allegedly stabbed his brother-in-law to death following a dispute at a birthday party here, police said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Salim, was arrested within an hour of the incident, they added.

The incident took place in Gurjar Chowk area under Lisari Gate police station limits. Police said a birthday party was organised on Sunday to celebrate the sixth birthday of Ateeqa, daughter of Naeem, at his residence, with family members and relatives in attendance.

Later in the evening, Salim, Naeem's brother-in-law, arrived at the party along with his wife and daughters. After the cake-cutting ceremony, Salim's daughters began dancing. Salim allegedly objected to this and tried to take them home forcibly.

Police said Salim's brother-in-law Yunus and his nephew Naushad intervened and tried to pacify him, leading to a heated argument between Salim and Yunus that soon escalated into a scuffle.

During the altercation, Salim allegedly stabbed Yunus in the chest with a knife. Naushad, who attempted to intervene, also sustained injuries, they added.

City Superintendent of Police Ayush Vikram Singh said on receiving information, police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a hospital, where Yunus (36) succumbed to his injuries. Naushad was discharged after receiving medical care.

He said investigations revealed that the accused and the deceased were brothers-in-law and the murder followed a dispute during the birthday celebration.

A case has been registered against Salim under relevant sections and he has been arrested. The knife used in the crime has also been recovered, he added.