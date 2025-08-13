UP man stabs father to death over refusal to give money, held

Deoria (UP), Aug 13 (PTI) A man allegedly stabbed his 45-year-old father to death in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district after an argument over money, police said on Wednesday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sunil Kumar Singh said on Tuesday evening, Ravi (25), a resident of Lar town, asked his father Chandan Chauhan for money for some work.

When Chauhan refused, a quarrel broke out between them, during which Ravi allegedly stabbed his father in the stomach with a knife, he said, adding that the man died on the way to hospital.

The police said a case has been registered in the matter and Ravi arrested.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, they said.