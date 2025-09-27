UP: Man strangles daughter to death over her stealing money from home

Bulandshahr (UP), Sep 26 (PTI) A 40-year-old man was detained for allegedly strangling his minor daughter to death here, police said on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Sonam (13), a class seven student and a resident of Bichaula village, they added.

On Friday, at around 4 pm, the police received a call regarding the body of a girl in a school uniform found in the bushes under a bridge in the Anupshahr police station area of the district.

The police arrived at the scene, began an investigation, and recovered the girl's body.

Upon further investigation, it was discovered that the girl had gone to school on Thursday and her father, Ajay Sharma, had picked her up after school.

The father's interrogation revealed that while driving the girl home from school, he took her to his field, allegedly strangled her to death with a scarf, and then threw her body into a canal.

Her school bag was recovered from the field following the father's admission.

Upon questioning the father, it was revealed that the girl had been stealing money from home for the past few days, leading to arguments between the parents.

After allegedly killing his daughter, the man informed the school that his daughter had gone to stay with relatives and would not return to school for the next three to four days. PTI COR NAV MPL MPL