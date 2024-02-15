UP: Man strangles girlfriend, later kills self on Valentine's Day

Noida, Feb 15 (PTI) A 24-year-old woman in Noida was allegedly strangled on Valentine's Day by her boyfriend, who later hanged himself at his home in Ghaziabad, police said on Thursday.

The couple hailed from Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura district and had been in touch for around five years, but of late their relationship had hit a rough patch, according to officials.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Manish Mishra said on Wednesday night the Sector 58 police station received information from Fortis Hospital about the woman's death.

"The woman, who hailed from Mathura district, lived in a PG accommodation at Newada village here with a roommate. She worked in a private company in Noida. When her family was contacted, they reached Noida and alleged that her friend, who too hails from Mathura and has known her for four-five years, had killed her," Mishra said.

An FIR was lodged on the basis of the complaint and the body sent for post-mortem, he said.

"Later a search was undertaken for the accused man, who was traced to be living in the Kavinagar police station area of Ghaziabad. However, during the probe it was found that the man also ended his life and local police are carrying out legal proceedings there in the matter," the Additional DCP said.

According to a police official, the man had hanged himself to death at his apartment in Land Craft Society of Ghaziabad.

"Inquiry from the woman's room partner and other friends revealed that the couple had known each other for four-five years now but had hit a rough patch recently," the official said. PTI KIS NB NB