UP: Man strangles wife to death in Kanpur over suspicion of infidelity; surrenders

Kanpur (UP), Jan 17 (PTI) A 24-year-old man allegedly strangled his wife to death barely four months after their marriage over suspicion of adultery, and later surrendered at a police station here, officials said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Sachin Singh Bhadauria (24), walked into Maharajpur police station on Saturday morning and informed personnel that he had killed his wife, following which he was taken into custody for questioning.

According to police, the accused suspected his wife of having an extramarital relationship. To test his suspicion, he had informed her that he would return home on Saturday.

He claimed that on Friday night he returned home unexpectedly and allegedly found her in the company of two young men from the neighbourhood, leading to an altercation. Police were called to the spot through the emergency helpline 112, and after preliminary questioning, all parties were let off with a warning, officials said.

The accused said another heated argument broke out between the couple later, during which he lost his temper and strangled his wife, Shweta Singh (22), leaving her body wrapped in a blanket inside their rented room at New Hitech City Colony in Maharajpur area, where they had been residing for the past few months.

After the incident, he reportedly roamed around the city for over four hours before deciding to surrender. Maharajpur police accompanied the accused to the spot, where Shweta's body was found lying on a cot inside the room, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Satyajeet Gupta said the accused has been arrested and is being interrogated. "The woman's family has been informed. Further action will be taken based on their complaint and the findings of the investigation," he said.

Police said the couple were natives of Fatehpur district and had eloped to get married. They initially went to Surat before returning to Kanpur, where Bhadauria worked as an autorickshaw driver.

A case of murder has been registered and further legal proceedings are underway, police added. PTI COR CDN ARB ARB